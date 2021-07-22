Nigeria: Kaduna Police Rescue Two Bethel Baptist Students, Remain 118

Kaduna — Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The students were rescued in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, on Wednesday evening.

While confirming the development, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige said that the students were taken to a police medical facility for medical examination.

With this development, 118 of the students are now in captivity as one other student was earlier found in the bush last week.

The bandits have reportedly, demanded a N60 million ransom to release the students.

Vanguard News Nigeria