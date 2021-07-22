Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 238 New Cases Wednesday

22 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

But with the recent increase in daily cases, the active cases in the country now stands at 3,240.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded two deaths from the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, and confirmed additional 238 new cases.

This is according to an update posted on Wednesday morning on the official Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Following the new data, the disease centre said the country's total infection figure now stands at 170,122 while the death toll is 2,130.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of the people infected by the virus in the country have recovered, indicating the quick response of the country's health professionals in containing the virus.

Specifics

The new cases on Wednesday were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, for the umpteenth time reported the highest figure from the daily tally with 181 cases and this is followed by Akwa Ibom State which reported 45 cases.

In Oyo State, South-west Nigeria, the country recorded eight cases and Ogun State recorded two. Ekiti and the FCT reported one each.

Of the over 170,000 persons infected by the disease in Nigeria, 164,741 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

With the recent increase in daily cases, the active cases in the country now stands at 3,240.

Warning

Meanwhile, the NCDC and the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 have warned Nigerians not to let guard down on safety with the imminent third wave which is already spreading rapidly in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K.

The government said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 2, "has continued to coordinate the national response activities".

