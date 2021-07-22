Kenyan IT Company Feted at Microsoft-Backed Awards

Nairobi — A Kenyan IT company, Cloud Productivity Solutions Limited, was among 9 African companies that were feted at this year's Microsoft Partner Awards event.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges outstanding achievements and innovations from across its global partner ecosystem.

According to Microsoft, the group of partners and their solutions demonstrates agility and creativity in building new technologies across the intelligent cloud to edge, all with the goal of exceeding customer expectations by bringing technology to life in meaningful ways.

Cloud Productivity Solutions Limited (CPS) is a born-in-the-cloud partner that specializes in helping companies save money through innovation.

CPS focuses on delivering products and services that improve customers' business operations and has been instrumental in driving the highest number (60) of Microsoft 365 Accelerator workshops with the highest impact.

They also had the highest Teams usage among partners in the region and the highest in Kenya.

"This award is a culmination of the tireless efforts of many individuals behind the scenes and is a recognition of their inspiring teamwork. I'm grateful to Microsoft - our trusted partner, for creating platforms which have enabled us to succeed with our customers in multiple sectors, for the support and guidance in strategy formulation and through to capacity building for our team," says Jeremiah Kibanga, Chief Executive Officer for Cloud Productivity Solutions Limited.

Among other African companies feted included Computer Revolution Uganda, eSolutions Consulting Ghana, MC3 Cloud Côte d'Ivoire, and Tarsus on Demand of South Africa.

This year, over 4,400 nominations were received each providing an inspiring reflection of what Microsoft's partners are enabling through their technology portfolios.

Under the Category Awards, 56 winners and 160 finalists were announced across six categories.

These include Azure, Business Applications, Modern Work and Security, Industry, Business Excellence, and the new Social Impact category.

Under the Country/Region section, 108 partners have been announced as winners.

"It has been a very tough year for our partners with the challenges that came with COVID-19; working remotely, team members impacted and customers struggling to adapt to the new norm. But our partners were the first to adopt the new norm and with determination, they were able to not only adapt and sustain their business but bring the best our technology platforms can provide to help their customers, our customers, to transform and adapt to the new norm and grow their business," said Amin Azab, Global Partner Solutions Lead of Microsoft Middle East Africa.

"The awards this year have a different meaning. It is a strong testament of the determination of the work the partners have done and the impact customers have felt across the region".