Zimbabwe: Operator of Impounded Bus to Appear in Court

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A public transporter whose bus was recently impounded in Marondera for operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, will soon appear in court as investigations have been completed.

Giving an update on the action being taken against the owner of the Sable bus and its crew, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the docket for prosecution of the case was almost ready.

He warned bus operators caught flouting laid down regulations that the law would catch up with them.

"I can confirm that the bus owners will appear in court. Their docket is being prepared. Police also arrested the crew of a Chillies Logistics bus on July 16, 2021 at Old Mutare rank in Mutare. The bus crew was caught loading passengers to South Africa and 45 people were already on board and 10 of them were infants.

"The 35 adult passengers were charged with contravening Covid-19 regulations, which include unnecessary travelling. We are also charging the bus owner and crew," Ass Comm Nyathi said.

In a related case, seven cross border buses were intercepted recently and their crews arrested in Gweru and Shurugwi for defying Covid-19 regulations which prohibit intercity and cross border travel.

Allegations are that the crews were using fake returnee passes to continue plying cross border trips. These buses were displaying certificates on the front windows and crews purporting to be carrying returnees. Police got a tip off and intercepted the buses at checkpoints mounted between Gweru and Shurugwi. The crews and passengers taken into police custody and were later fined.

Ass Comm Nyathi said bus operators should comply with all Covid-19 lockdown regulations as pronounced by the Government.

"Some of the foreign registered buses will be bringing returning residents deported from neighbouring countries but when they go back to their countries, they ferry passengers and these passengers are engaging in illegal border crossings.

"This is derailing the country's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X