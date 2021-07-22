Kenya: Over 200 Students in Tea-Growing Areas to Benefit From Mentorship Program

22 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nairobi — More than 200 students in 12 tea growing areas will benefit from a mentorship program jointly sponsored by the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), PlayPoint Education East Africa and Taylors of Harrogate.

The three organisations launched a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) mentorship program to help the students innovate solutions to challenges affecting tea-growing communities.

Head of KTDA Foundation, Sudi Matara said the program will build capacities to respond and adapt to rapid changes in the world climate and economy.

Speaking in Nakuru during the program launch, Matara said the students will be expected to come up with models and solutions that will improve livelihoods.

Peris Kinyanjui- a teacher from Nyeri lauded the program adding that it will help her learn skills in robotics and coding.

She said the program will also make science subjects more interesting for learners.

Alex Magu from STEM Impact Centre maintained the importance of focusing on innovation and embrace technological advancement.

He said that Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) should be integrated in classrooms.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X