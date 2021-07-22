Kenya: Over 200 Students in Tea-Growing Areas to Benefit From Mentorship Program

Nairobi — More than 200 students in 12 tea growing areas will benefit from a mentorship program jointly sponsored by the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), PlayPoint Education East Africa and Taylors of Harrogate.

The three organisations launched a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) mentorship program to help the students innovate solutions to challenges affecting tea-growing communities.

Head of KTDA Foundation, Sudi Matara said the program will build capacities to respond and adapt to rapid changes in the world climate and economy.

Speaking in Nakuru during the program launch, Matara said the students will be expected to come up with models and solutions that will improve livelihoods.

Peris Kinyanjui- a teacher from Nyeri lauded the program adding that it will help her learn skills in robotics and coding.

She said the program will also make science subjects more interesting for learners.

Alex Magu from STEM Impact Centre maintained the importance of focusing on innovation and embrace technological advancement.

He said that Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) should be integrated in classrooms.