South Africa: Almost 2,000 Awaiting Trial Over Public Disorder - NPA Asserts Prosecutorial Independence in 'Politicised Environment'

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The strongest signal of the political and factional pressure over the recent public disorder emerged in Parliament on Wednesday when prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi emphasised prosecutorial independence -- and the absolute must to stay above the politics. Repeatedly.

"We really need to hold the line on independence," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi told Parliament's justice committee. "We are really trying very hard to stay out of all these factional battles and very politicised environment so we can do our work."

She had segued into this point on the "importance of the NPA not getting involved in a regrettably highly politicised environment" after emphasising that those dealing with matters related to the public disorder should be "really those that can be trusted to be truly objective".

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach had asked about the complicity of police in KwaZulu-Natal during the days of violence and looting that spread from the coastal province to Gauteng from the weekend of 10 July.

It's perhaps an indication of the political and other pressures and sensitivities that the NPA repeatedly pledged it would do its job dispassionately on the evidence presented to it in the police dockets.

Or as Batohi said: "We do...

