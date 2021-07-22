Liberia: Pres. Weah Receives Letters of Credence From Two New Ambassadors

President George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 received Letters of Credence from the diplomats of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana.

Receiving the Letters of Credence from the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Godfrey A. E. Odudigbo, President Weah thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria for being Liberia's true friends in times of crises and peace.

President Weah also praised his Nigerian counterpart for his leadership role in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and for steadily fulfilling the organization's goal of maintaining regional peace and security and promoting trade and free movement of its peoples.

President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, welcomed the new Nigerian Ambassador.

"Liberia's relationship with President Buhari and the People of Nigeria is enviable. I am sure your presence here will further strengthen and increase our partnership for lasting peace, security, trade, and economic growth for the mutual benefits of the two countries," President Weah said.

He continued: "You are here at the time Liberia and the world are going through [a] crisis, notably the COVID-19 Pandemic. Together, we can overcome this menace."

Ambassador Odudigbo commended President Weah for his fruitful leadership in Liberia and the sub-region and assured him of his support as a direct representative of the people and government of Nigeria.

"Under your leadership, Liberia is peaceful and investors from Nigeria and other West African states and beyond are experiencing the noble impact," the Nigerian Ambassador asserted.

"Your pro-poor agenda for prosperity and development is an ideal platform for Liberia's development and stability. I will work with you and the Government of Liberia to promote bilateral and multilateral collaborations," he added

Also receiving the Letters of Credence from the new Ghanaian Ambassador, H.E. Kwabena Okubi-Appiah, President Weah spoke fondly of the historic and mutually beneficial relations between Liberia and Ghana.

"Let us work together to foster local and international peace," President Weah told the new Ambassador who previously served with the Economic Community Monitory Group (ECOMOG) during Liberia's civil crisis.

"Under my leadership, I will ensure that the rights of everyone are respected and peace and tranquillity reign. Join me and let us all continue to give a message of peace," President Weah told the Ghanaian ambassador, who in turn lauded President Weah for keeping Liberia peaceful.

"I am pleased to represent my country this time as an Ambassador which now affords me the opportunity to work with this government," H.E. Okubi-Appiah said, adding: "On behalf of my Government, I pledge to exert all effort to promote bilateral and multilateral relationship, trade and culture for the wellbeing of our two countries and peoples."

The ceremonies were held separately at the President's Jamaica Resort Office on the Robertsfield Highway, Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

President Weah hailed both envoys for their presentations and praised their various countries for their strong bond of friendship with Liberia over the years.

He recounted various milestone projects and assistance their governments have provided to Liberia's recovery and development as well as paying the ultimate prize ensuring peace returns to Liberia.