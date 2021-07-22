Liberia: President Weah Applauds Belgium On National Day

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians, on the occasion of the National Day of Belgium.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, conveyed heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Belgium as they commemorate this historic milestone.

In his congratulatory message to His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians, the Liberian leader stated, "I am delighted to extend sincere best wishes to your Majesty, and through you, to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Belgium on the occasion marking the celebration of your country's National Day".

Mr. Weah also used the occasion to reflect on the huge devastation the CoronaVirus pandemic (COVID-19) has caused the world.

The Liberian leader further prayed that Liberia and the Kingdom of Belgium will work even closer within the spirit of multilateralism, in order to eradicate this global pandemic that has overturned the social and economic well-being of mankind.

The Liberian President Further thanked the Government and people of Belgium for its continued support towards Liberia's development agenda.

President Weah wished that the historic ties subsisting between the two countries and peoples will serve as a foundation for a long-lasting partnership that will inspire future collaboration that will solidify the two countries' diplomatic and bilateral relations.

He also prayed for His Majesty King Philippe's personal good health and for the Royal family and the people of Belgium's peace and prosperity.

Belgium National Day is celebrated on July 21 each year as a public holiday. The festival's formal establishment dates to a law of May 27, 1890, and commemorates an event of July 21, 1831, in which Leopold of Saxe-Cobourg swore allegiance to the new Belgium constitution, thus becoming the nation's first monarch, King Leopold I (the first King of the Belgians).

The king's vow marked the start of the independent state of Belgium under a constitutional monarchy and parliament.