Zimbabwe: Zim-Dollar Slightly Eases Against U.S. Dollar

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe dollar has slightly weakened to 85,63 against the US dollar at this week's foreign currency auction platform conducted yesterday.

Last Tuesday, the exchange rate at the auction was $85.50.

A total, US$46 million was allotted this week, with the bulk of the allotment channelled towards raw material procurement followed by machinery and equipment.

A total of US$8,7 million was allocated to the Small to Medium Enterprises auction against US$37,3 million that was allocated to the main auction.

The main auction received a total of 402 bids from which 370 were accepted while 32 were disqualified.

The SMEs auction received 588 bids with 544 accepted and 44 disqualified.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X