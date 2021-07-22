Zimbabwe/South Africa: Chawapiwa Joins Newly Promoted SA Club Sekhukhune United

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Talent Chawapiwa has joined newly promoted South African Premiership side Sekhukhune United after parting ways with AmaZulu.

The gifted winger had a year remaining on his contract but was allowed by Amazulu to make the move to Sekhukhune after struggling for regular game-time under coach Benni McCarthy last season.

Chawapiwa struggled for regular first team football as he made just six starts in Amazulu's impressive 2020/21 South African DStv Premiership campaign, and was used as a substitute for the better part of the season.

According to reports from South Africa, Sekhukhune United have been interested in the player, and the 29-year-old has surfaced at the Gauteng-based club to begin training with his new teammates ahead of his unveiling later this week.

The move to Sekhukhune will see Chawapiwa joining Zimbabwean his compatriots, goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and defender MacClive Phiri who helped the club gain promotion from the second tier GladAfrica Championship last season.

Chawapiwa joined Amazulu from Baroka in 2019 on a three-year contract after snubbing South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs.

After the much publicised move, which he hoped would be a stepping stone to Europe, Chawapiwa failed to live up to expectations at the Durban club and was a pale shadow of the player, who grabbed headlines, during his time at Baroka.

A product of the Friendly Academy which also produced France-based Warriors star Marshall Munetsi, Chawapiwa's professional football career started in 2013 with Harare City, where he remained until 2016 when he completed a transfer to ZPC Kariba.

At the start of the 2017 season Chawapiwa joined FC Platinum, where his consistent performances earned him a place in the Warriors squad which won the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

Following his exploits at the Cosafa Cup, Chawapiwa attracted the attention of several South African clubs but opted to join Baroka FC where he stayed until his recent move to Amazulu in January, 2019.

The midfielder was part of the Warriors squad which participated at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt but has not featured for the national team since then due to lack of competitive game time at his club.