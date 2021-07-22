Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Enlists Zim Support

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Democratic Republic of Congo is seeking Zimbabwe's support for the Sadc Executive Secretary post that will be filled at the forthcoming Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Malawi.

A special envoy from DRC President Felix Tshisekedi yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House.

The special envoy, DRC Regional Integration Minister Didier Makanzu, delivered a message from President Tshisekedi seeking Zimbabwe's support for DRC's candidate Mr Faustin Luanga.

He seeks to replace Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, who is stepping down at the expiration of her two four-year terms and will contest Botswana's Elias Magosi.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Makanzu said they had cordial discussions with the President.

"The tradition is that when both posts are vacant (the Executive Secretary and Deputy Executive Secretary posts) the deputy's post automatically goes to the host country which is Botswana, but Botswana also wants to have the top post so the DRC came to seek Zimbabwe's support because our country is the only one that can present a candidate for the top post," he said.

Mr Makanzu said the President reassured them about following Sadc's tradition, but said a decision would be made after consultation with other Heads of State and that it would be done by consensus.

The 41st Sadc Heads of State and Government will be held in Lilongwe, Malawi from August.

The Summit will be preceded by the meetings of the Standing Committee of Senior officials, Council of Ministers and Organ Troika Summit from August 9.

