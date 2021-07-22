Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Facelift to Honour Chief

Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT will speed up the development and transformation of Chiredzi to improve the lives of its habitants in honour of Chief Tshovani who was an ardent advocate of rural development, President Mnangagwa said.

Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications, and was one of the country's longest-serving traditional chiefs after assuming the reins in 1995.

In his condolence message to Chief Tshovani's family, the President said the country has lost a far-sighted man.

"A far-sighted and long-serving traditional leader, the late Chief Tshovani worked closely with Government in conceiving plans for the development of Chiredzi after years of colonial neglect and maginalisation.

"In him, Government had an honest advocate for broad-based community empowerment through agrarian transformation and mechanisation. Today the people of Chiredzi are all the poorer without their paramount chief who was a father-figure to all," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the only fitting tribute Government could accord "this great man" was by carrying forward the transformation of rural Chiredzi for community empowerment and gainful employment.

"To that end, Government will hasten dam and bridge construction projects in Chilonga, two key infrastructures the late paramount chief was anxious to see developed for his people," he said.

A devout traditionalist, Chief Tshovani was known for his strict push for his subjects to uphold the Shangaan culture.

He was a famous proponent of the circumcision rites annually practised by Shangaans who predominately populate east and southern parts of the Lowveld.

The President, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the ZimbabweDefence Forces, also passed his condolences to the Satuku family following the death of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Fidelis Satuku (64) on Monday, at the Military Hospital, after suffering from kidney complications.

The President, on behalf of the country and his behalf, expressed deepest, heartfelt condolences to Brig-Gen (Rtd) Satuku's bereaved spouse and children saying they will now have to live without a loving husband and caring father.

"A wartime freedom fighter, Brigadier General Satuku, whose Chimurenga name was George Mackenzie distinguished himself as a fighter for freedom and justice in the settler-colonial Rhodesia until our independence.

"Thereafter, he attested into the Zimbabwe National Army as a young officer, participating in many of its regional peace-making operations in countries such as Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He continued to serve on a few more international missions until his retirement from active service," he said.

Born in 1957 in Nyamaropa, Nyanga, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Satuku went to Kambudzi Primary School and later enrolled at Emmanuel Mission Ruwange where he did his secondary education from 1973 to 1976.

He then joined the liberation struggle in 1976, when he crossed the border into Mozambique to join Zanla forces.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Satuku briefly stayed at Doeroi Base before moving to Takawira 1 base in 1977 to start military training. He, later on, moved to Takawira Base 2 to complete military training.

Together with other comrades, they were later selected for further military training in Romania in 1978. On returning to Mozambique, he was deployed to Chilimanzi Detachment of Musikavanhu Sector.

He operated in Zimuto, Chilimanzi, Nhema, and Chiundura areas up to the end of the war in 1979.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Satuku integrated into the ZNA in June 1980 as a Major.

In October of the same year, he was seconded to the United Nations to understudy the Commanders of the First Battalion Welsh Guards and Pirbright.

On his return, he held various appointments in the Zimbabwe National Army until 2015 when he retired from service.