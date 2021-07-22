Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Urges Traditional Leaders in Covid-19 Fight

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Traditional chiefs and village heads should help in the fight against Covid-19 and promote vaccination as the virus now ravages rural communities, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was speaking yesterday at the late District Development Fund (DDF) permanent secretary and liberation hero, Cde James Jonga's burial in Mhondoro-Mubaira.

Cde Jonga (70), who is survived by his wife Miriam, five children and seven grandchildren, died last Thursday after a short illness.

The burial was attended by senior Government officials and Zanu PF members, including the party's Politburo member Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President Martin Rushwaya and National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson Mr Martin Dinha.

Minister Mutsvangwa said traditional chiefs were supposed to keep on encouraging communities to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and the fight against the virus.

"Traditional chiefs should always encourage communities on behalf of the Government," she said. "People should always put on their masks, observe social distancing and sanitising as the virus is wiping communities across the world.

"Communities should also complement these efforts by getting vaccinated for free across the country. The virus is now affecting rural communities that were previously regarded as safe zones."

Minister Mutsvangwa said at least 1,2 million people had received their first jabs, while 640 000 others were fully vaccinated after taking their second dose.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X