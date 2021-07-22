Malawi: Nahsho in Collabo With Barry One in Gospel Single 'Sagona Tulo'

22 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande-based gospel musician Nasho Nyirenda -- trending in showbiz as Nahsho -- has released a collabo single entitled 'Sagona Tulo' with renowned hip hop performing artist, Barry One.

'Sagona Tulo' is a fusion of piano sounds and hip hop, that is teaching Christians that the Almighty God never sleeps but watches all sins people commit.

The song thus encourages people to always be mindful that God watches over them in order to enjoy their life in a Christian way, but they should also be mindful that nobody hides from the Almighty.

Nahsho is best known when he started singing long time ago around 2002 with a group called Christ Melodies during the era of famous groups such as Springs and Adams Family.

"I used to perform with Khama Khwiliro -- famous for the album 'Nthawi Yanga Yakwana' -- whom we performed hit song 'Landitseni', which I composed.

"After Christ Melodies disbanded, I recorded my own album called 'Zatheka' with so many producers such as late Joseph Tembo, Grey Mokoena, Foxxy, Steve Mereka, Elvis Ching'oma and Amos Mlolowa.

"This has been produced with OBK Records, who did the collabo between Namadingo and Tay Grin. He is very good and gave us the thumbs up that we put together an excellent Gospel piece.

"It's taken me such a long time to get back into the studio but it was well worth it as I took a long time to reflect because there are now so many artists around and I wanted to bring something new."

He paid tribute to Barry One -- of 'Ulendo' and 'Chikondi Chathu' fame -- for accepting to come up with this single, saying it is always such a pleasure when two artists agree to work together to spread the Gospel through music.

"The single is yet to be released for radio airwaves but after advertising it, people are buying through internet and very soon we will release a video.

"The success has spurred me to compose more tracks to come up with my next album," he said.

