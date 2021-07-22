Zimbabwe: Stay Safe, Follow Covid-19 Health Protocols

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye

With over 600 000 people fully inoculated in Zimbabwe since the start of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in February this year, more are turning up for their first jabs.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), a total of 63 059 people received their first vaccine doses bringing a total of 1 247 494 people being vaccinated with the first dose as at July 20.

Some 6 640 people have also received their second dose bringing the total to 649 843.

According to WHO AFRO, only 18 million people in Africa are fully vaccinated.

