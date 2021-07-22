Zimbabwe: Man Arrested for Stealing 12 Cattle

22 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Chikombedzi, Chiredzi have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 12 cattle.

The suspect, Ivin Francisco (23) was caught by two complainants on July 18 who intercepted him at around 2am while driving a herd of the 12 stolen cattle.

The stolen cattle consisted of seven cows, one bull and four oxen and all were recovered. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest:

"Police in Chikombedzi have arrested Ivin Francisco, a male adult aged 23, for stock theft. The suspect was caught by two complainants on 18 July 2021, at around 2am while driving a herd of 12 cattle comprising seven cows, one bull and four oxen," he said.

In April this year, a 28-year-old woman and her male accomplice were arrested on allegations of stealing two cattle from a farm in Mvurwi.

Sharon Matambo (28) and her accomplice Tapiwa Nyakatsaka (26) were arrested while trying to sell the cattle in Chiweshe. Police have since launched a manhunt for a third suspected accomplice, Amos Zhakata, who is still on the run.

Investigations revealed that the three went to Rondere Farm in Mvurwi where they allegedly stole the two beasts which they then transported to Chiweshe communal area.

Their luck ran out when they were arrested while selling the cattle in Chiweshe. National police spokesman Asst Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests:

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tapiwa Nyakatsaka aged 26 and Sharon Matambo aged 28 in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred at Rondere Farm, Mvurwi on March 31.

"The suspects, together with Amos Zhakata, who is on the run, stole two beasts from a kraal and went to Chiweshe before they were arrested whilst selling the cattle. Investigations are in progress."

