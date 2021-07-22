Cameroon: Olympic Games - Team Cameroon Finalises Preparations

After training in Hita for two weeks Cameroonian athletes are rounding off the last phase of their training in Tokyo.

As the countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Games narrows, preparations, have reached fever pitch in the Cameroon Olympic team. After training in Hita for two weeks Cameroonian athletes are finalising the last phase of their training in Tokyo. One day to the official opening of the competition, Cameroonian athletes already know their schedules and are intensifying preparations in order to defend the colours of the country honourably in Tokyo. The different sports disciplines are working according to the programme from the International Olympic Committee. Today July 22, 2021, the Cameroon boxing team will train at the Sumida City Gymnasium situated 30 minutes from the Games Village. As from Saturday July 24, they will train in the same venue. Apart from the training, the players will also undergo keep fit exercises and weight ad- justments at the Games Village. A technical meeting will take place at the Kokugikan Arena at 6:00 p.m. while the draws for the competition will take place in the same venue as from 7:00 p.m. Cameroonian boxers are expected to know their opponents after today's draws. The boxing competition will kick off on Saturday July 24, 2021. The weightlifting athletes train for two hours every day. The Cameroon weightlifting team will end their training on Saturday July 31, 2021. Cameroonian weightlifters will enter into the competition on August 1, 2021. Eyenga Mbo'ossi will be the first Cameroonian athlete to compete in weightlifting. The competition will take place at 12:00 noon at the Tokyo International Forum. Another Cameroonian, Meukeugni Clémentine will begin competing on August 2, 2021. The coach of the national boxing team Alain Didier Ngatcha said the team trained hard both technically and physically while in Hita. He said what is left now is to improve on what they did in Hita. He said he thinks that what they did in Hita and what is being done in Tokyo the boxers are ready physically, technically and tactically.