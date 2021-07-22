Cameroon: French Investors Prospect in Douala

The delegation of five different companies will be in Cameroon for three days.

Some French investors are presently in Cameroon to search for new grounds for investment. The visit, which started on July 21st in Douala, gave the investors the opportunity to understand the business climate in Cameroon as well as to get in contact with some local investors. During the Douala meeting, the French visitors explained their wish to invest in Cameroon and to assist business people improve on their production as well. While in Cameroon, the investors are guided by the Ministry of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft whose Sub director of Promotion, Patricia Ze, explained that the visit is in line with strengthening the relationship between Cameroon and France. She said the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) that will meet up with the expectations of the investors will have their capacity upgraded and their production level will be improved. She said they will be able to gain more markets within and without Cameroon. Meanwhile, some technical services like the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) was around to explain the business climate to the investors. Hamidou Bahlah, Sub director for Foreign Promotion at IPA reminded them that Cameroon is a good investment ground. He assured the French investors that Government has good policies for foreign investors guided by the law of 2013 fixing incentives for private investments which is out to attract and pro- mote foreign investments. On his part, the Executive Director of the Cameroon Subcontracting and Partnership Exchange (BSTP-CMR), Evariste Yameni, thanked the investors for choosing Cameroon. He sounded off that SMEs in Cameroon were ready for the partnership, adding that SMEs form more than 90% of the national fabric of companies, and contribute 35% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). One of the French investors, Chief Executive Officer of Bailly Prestige Design and Creations, Jean Paul Bailly, was pleased with the information gathered so far and promised to invest in Cameroon where necessary .