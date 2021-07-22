Liberia: 'Protect Your Drainages' ..says Rept. Gray

Montserrado County District #8 Representative, Acarus Moses Gray has urged community dwellers within his electoral district to engage in act that will protect the drainages within their respective areas.

Rep .Gray reiterated it is about time the residents of the district take ownership of those drainages to prevent flooding with in their communities.

Speaking on State radio morning show on Wednesday July 21, 2021, Representative Gray said most of the drainages Montserrado County District eight are being used as dump site by residents of the area, a situation he said does not represent civilized people.

Rep. Gray further encouraged the residents of Electoral District eight to institute a community policing that will be will be responsible to apprehend anyone who will dump his or her garbage in the drainage.

This, according to the Montserrado County lawmaker will help in addressing the continuous flooding in the district.

As a means of making some impactful contribution to relief the districts residents from flood, Rep. Gray disclosed that he has mobilized some of the residents to help clean the drainages to have the waterway clear.

"We organized some men and women with in the Soniwin Community to clean the drainages because the community is over flooding" Rep. Gray indicated.

According to the lawmaker, he purchased some materials for the work and small compensation as a means of encouraging the residents.

Moreover, Rep. Gray disclosed that to make some intervention within the community health sector, especially the slipway community clinic that is facing serious challenge.

He also expressed gratitude to the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) for planting the light poles to electrify Rock-Spring Valley and other communities.

The CDC Lawmaker told the media that he will conduct a meeting with the community leaders about the flooding.