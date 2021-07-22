Rwanda: All You Need to Know About New Kigali-Paris Deal

The Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Tuesday signed a five-year cooperation agreement in the fields of new technologies, innovation and culture.

Mayor of Paris is in Rwanda for the 41st General Assembly of the Association Internationale de Maires Francophones (AIMF), a summit that brings together mayors in the French-speaking countries.

The cooperation agreement will see the two cities exchange experiences and experts in urban policies promoting digital entrepreneurship and innovation.

The cooperation also aims at encouraging incubators and structures that promote innovations in the two cities to jointly organise projects and events.

It also includes exchange of experiences and expertise in the fields of promoting youth entrepreneurship, innovation, digital technology, technology transfer and the development of innovative services provided to the population.

Financing systems for entrepreneurs and start-ups in the two cities, involving the university networks and research institutes of two cities in the search for innovative solutions as well as promoting access to digital professions among girls and women in two cities are among the actions of cooperation.

During the meeting from July 18 to 22, officials will also explore the role civil society can play in developing urban planning policies.

Mayor Hidalgo on Tuesday visited Kigali Genocide Memorial - the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

She also visited the memorial garden at the Nyanza-Kicukiro Genocide Memorial.

She praised the efforts of the memorial to preserve the history of the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi.

AIMF was established in 1979 and Rwanda joined in 1987 initially with Kigali city.

Since then three other Rwandan cities, including Rubavu, Rusizi and Nyanza have joined the group.

With Rwanda developing more secondary cities, Rubingisa said they expect Muhanga, Huye and Nyagatare to join during this year's meeting.

AIM has supported the construction of 15 health centres and two maternity wards in Kigali, Rusizi and Rubavu cities.

The facilities will cater for an estimated 85,000 people.