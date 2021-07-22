Namibia: Intensified Anti-Poaching Efforts Bear Results

THE Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism says intensified efforts against poaching and other wildlife crimes are bearing results as law-enforcement agencies continue to wrangle poaching suspects.

This comes after four people were arrested in the Kamanjab area on Monday after they were found with rhino horns.

"The discovery of these horns demonstrates consistency in law enforcement against wildlife crimes. We congratulate the police and our staff members on yet another successful discovery and arrest in this regard," environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda says.

This incident involved men between the ages of 20 and 46, who were travelling from Kamanjab to Opuwo.

Investigations to determine the value and origin of the horns are ongoing.

Muyunda says Namibia's intensified anti-poaching efforts to curb wildlife crime have resulted in the arrest of suspects in every rhino poaching case.

"The continued arrests should serve as a warning to those intending to commit similar crimes that there is no room for wildlife crimes in Namibia," he says.

According to the ministry's weekly wildlife crime report, a total of eight new cases were registered during the week of 12 to 18 July.

Ten suspects were arrested and charged during that week.

Among these suspects, two were arrested over elephant poaching and trafficking cases.

The report detailed that seven elephant tusks, one impala carcass, two python skins, one live pangolin, two crocodile skins, two warthog carcasses and one oryx carcass were seized.

Furthermore, one wildlife crime case from April, involving one suspect who was arrested for the illegal possession of and dealing in controlled wildlife products, was finalised.

The suspect was apprehended for the possession of a python skin and sentenced 18 months' imprisonment or a fine of N$6 000.