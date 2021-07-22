South Africa: Truworths Posts Flat Sales As Consumers Become Weary - and Wary - of Covid-19

analysis

Clothing retailer Truworths saw group sales rise by only 0.5% to R17-billion in the year to June 2021, the company said on Wednesday in a trading update. This, as pandemic-grounded consumers cut down on purchases and gravitated towards online shopping options.

Truworths' Africa segment performed better than the group's business in the United Kingdom, with sales in its South African stores up 5.5% to R13-billion, against a 17.2% slump in retail sales in its UK-based Office stores.

Truworths said a combination of coronavirus lockdowns in the UK and issues related to Brexit had affected business, but added that strong online sales, which rose 18.2% and contributed about 63% to sales, had helped offset the offshore hit.

In South Africa, foot traffic in shopping malls and retail centres has been constrained by the persistence of Covid-19 infections and the stricter lockdown measures that often followed, while cash-strapped consumers concerned about their future incomes have delayed purchases of new clothes.

"While there were no hard lockdowns in South Africa during the current period, various levels of lockdown restrictions adversely impacted economic growth, employment, consumer confidence and spending, as well as retail foot traffic, as the country experienced severe second and third waves...