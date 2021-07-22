South Africa: Truworths Posts Flat Sales As Consumers Become Weary - and Wary - of Covid-19

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Clothing retailer Truworths saw group sales rise by only 0.5% to R17-billion in the year to June 2021, the company said on Wednesday in a trading update. This, as pandemic-grounded consumers cut down on purchases and gravitated towards online shopping options.

Truworths' Africa segment performed better than the group's business in the United Kingdom, with sales in its South African stores up 5.5% to R13-billion, against a 17.2% slump in retail sales in its UK-based Office stores.

Truworths said a combination of coronavirus lockdowns in the UK and issues related to Brexit had affected business, but added that strong online sales, which rose 18.2% and contributed about 63% to sales, had helped offset the offshore hit.

In South Africa, foot traffic in shopping malls and retail centres has been constrained by the persistence of Covid-19 infections and the stricter lockdown measures that often followed, while cash-strapped consumers concerned about their future incomes have delayed purchases of new clothes.

"While there were no hard lockdowns in South Africa during the current period, various levels of lockdown restrictions adversely impacted economic growth, employment, consumer confidence and spending, as well as retail foot traffic, as the country experienced severe second and third waves...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X