Egypt: Azhar Grand Imam Supports Sisi's Nation-Building Efforts

22 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted Wednesday Al Azhar institution's full support for President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's nation-building efforts.

In a statement released by the world's most prestigious seat of Sunni Muslim learning, Tayyeb also voiced the institution's support for the diligent efforts exerted by President Sisi to ensure a decent life for all Egyptians.

Tayyeb prayed to Allah to help President Sisi in his efforts to deal with all the challenges facing homeland, renewing Eid greetings to President Sisi and all Egyptian.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

