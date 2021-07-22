Egypt: Official Gazette Publishes Presidential Decree Extending State of Emergency

22 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The official gazette on Thursday published presidential decree No. 290/2021 on extending a nationwide state of emergency for three months.

The decree is effective as of July 24 to safeguard security across the country.

Under the decree, Egypt's Armed Forces and police will take the necessary measures to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism.

The Armed Forces will also be responsible for taking the necessary steps to safeguard security across the country, protect public and private property, and save the lives of citizens.

