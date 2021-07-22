Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Improve School Infrastructures

THE Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ummy Mwalimu, has reaffirmed the government's determination to improve school infrastructure.

Speaking recently on the achievements made by her ministry since Samia Suluhu Hassan became President, she said 152.1bn/- were provided for completion of classrooms for both primary and secondary schools during the first 100- days of Ms Samia's presidency.

Moreover, Ms Mwalimu said that another 17.5bn/- was provided for completion of 582 laboratories at different schools in various district councils as the government was determined to improve learning and teaching infrastructures.

"About 8.8bn/- has equally been provided for construction of 110 dormitories for schools to relieve students who face a challenge of walking at a long distance to their schools" she said adding; " We are now increasing the number of students enrolled for advanced level education, whereas during this period about 87,663 students were selected to join high school, which is an increase of 14,562 students compared to 73,101 who were selected in 2020."

The minister said the government has also promoted 119,887 teachers who are among 122,574 public servants who were set to be promoted, which is equivalent to 97.8 percent.

During the same period about 622 teachers were registered and issued with numbers by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), said the minister.

In ensuring gender parity and women empowerment, the minister said all girls who attained qualifications for joining high school have been selected to pursue higher education as well as joining middle colleges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In implementation of free basic education for all, Ms Mwalimu said, the government provided 83.2bn/- within the first 100 days of President Samia in office, at the same time employing 6,946 teachers for both primary and secondary schools who were deployed in all 184 district councils.

According to her, the government disbursed 20.3bn/- in 34 different district councils for construction of hospitals where as construction works were still ongoing in those councils and in another 71 councils, about 11bn/- had been also disbursed for completion of three dispensaries in each district council.

Also through the Result Based Financing (RBF) project, improvement of health centers' infrastructures had been done, whereas 279 dispensaries, 46 health centres and 22 district hospitals had been given with 30.8bn/- in efforts to give them a three star level in the issuance of medical services.

She also noted that her ministry managed to collect 178.9bn/- out of which 15.6bn/- had been provided for issuance of loans for 3,757 groups of women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs).