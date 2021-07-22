Tanzania: Adhere to Professional Ethics - Teachers Union Pleads

THE Secretary General of the Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT), Deus Seif has called on teachers all over the country to work in accordance with ethics of their profession so that the government continues to trust the cadre.

He made the remarks in Dodoma when opening a goodbye ceremony for the third year students in the College of Education under the umbrella of the University of Dodoma Student Teachers Association (UDOSTA).

Mr Seif urged teachers to behave ethically so that they are trusted in society. "In the past things weren't worse like they are now. We administered exams without a singleton gun, because teachers were ethical and responsible to their profession," he stressed.

Mr Seif said it is now high time that teachers should change and become modern, including obeying their profession to make the profession better and more attractive in the eyes of the community.

"If you commit to this job (teaching) you will never get into trouble, however, we advise you to join CWT, commit yourselves to the union, so together we can move forward," he advised, adding that the union is stable, and it's there for the teacher's interest."

Regarding the ongoing debate about the establishment of the Professional Board of Teachers in Tanzania, the secretary general called on teachers to continue to give out their opinion, emphasizing that CWT position is to oppose and reject the Board as it aims to oppress the teacher instead of helping them.

The secretary general said that while in Mwanza in May, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, instructed teachers to be involved in commenting on the Professional Board of Teachers. He said that CWT has joinhand with President Samia that the teacher must be involved in a decision concerning their matters.

"More than one organ (Ministries) are there for teachers, even in football six coaches will not be able to run one team successfully. We, CWT, have expressed our views that the government must strengthen the performance of the Teachers' Service Commission (TSC), that could be a solution and not for the new teacher's board," he clarified.