Tanzania: Majaliwa Urges Tanzanians to Maintain Peace

22 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on religious leaders and the public to continue upholding the national peace, unity, love and harmony for the national development.

He made the statement while speaking at EidAl Adha Baraza in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, yesterday adding: "We should continue holding prayers for ourselves, our nation and those who have passed on. All Tanzanians should bear in mind that they have a crucial role to play on national peace promotion." Seconding his message, Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Aboubakar Zubeir said peace, unity and harmony are basis for national development.

Sheikh Zubeir noted that once Tanzanians also observe proper morals and remain ethical in their daily activities, peace will easily come in their midst.

"All these should go together with praying hard for the Almighty God to continue pouring his blessings and securing the world from calamities," he said.

On his part, the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Mruma urged the public, especially Muslims to celebrate the day peaceful.

"We are emphasizing on this knowing that peace plays a crucial role in building a better life. This has also been cited in the holy book of Quran," he pointed out.

Equally, he reminded the public on the importance of working hard, saying the move would help to improve the economy, raise individual's livelihood and lead to national development.

"By doing so, we will be supporting the government in its dedicated efforts to improve service delivery to the people in urban and rural areas," he added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on all Muslims globally to continue praying for their nations. He made the appeal, when delivering his message towards the end of Hajj pilgrimage.

The Muslim leader said that the grief in the hearts of Muslims, who are eager to participate in the visit of the House of Allah but derailed by Covid-19, was a temporary test.

However, he stressed on the urgency of not to ignore the pilgrimage message. Eid al-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah's (God's) command to sacrifice his son, Ismael, making Muslims around the world observe it.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X