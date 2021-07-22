Tanzania: Azam Herald Transfer Window Signings

AZAM continue to herald the ongoing transfer window as they are reportedly making major signings in their bid to restructure their squad for busy next season fixture.

The Chamazi-based club alongside Biashara United will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup in the coming season hence they are not leaving any stone unturned as far as balancing the team is concerned.

The duo's parade in the confederation cup was cemented after ending on third and fourth slots of the last season's Mainland Premier League as such; all eyes will be on them to see how they will perform in the contest.

Late yesterday Azam announced to have recruited Kenyan midfield star Kenneth Muguna who was playing for Champions Gor Mahia.

Muguna has signed a two year contract with Azam to become the third international player to play for the team in 2021/22 season.

However, as Biashara United are yet to start making headlines on the transfer market, Azam want to finish the business early after they recently completed the deal of left-back Edward Manyama from Ruvu Shooting.

Manyama is the first domestic player to be signed by Azam prior to next season following the arrival of two foreign based players who are attacking midfielder Charles Zulu and striker Rodgers Kola both from Zambia.

The coming in of Kola means Aubrey Chirwa will be heading to the exit door at the club fueled by his recent unconvincing form which has seen him struggling to get playing time especially with the presence of lethal 'hitman' Prince Dube.

"Playing for Azam was my dream and I am happy to finally live it. I thank Azam for giving me this opportunity as well as Ruvu Shooting for releasing me.

I will do whatever necessary to help my team move forward," said Manyama after signing the deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

According to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat', they will soon accomplish the signing of other two foreign based players to strengthen further the team.

He also disclosed that the deals which are being made are in accordance with the requirements of coach George Lwandamina hence the management is implementing his preferences.

"All players who will not be part of us next season will be announced and parting ways with them does not mean that they are not good but rather, they need to pave way for others to come on board.

"They are good players who performed well in most of our games they were featured and I believe that wherever they go, they will succeed," he said.