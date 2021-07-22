Tanzania: Mwinyi - Strengthen Unity to Address Child Abuse, Covid-19

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi yesterday led national Eid prayers followed by Eid Baraza in North Pemba, where he reminded the public on the importance of maintaining and strengthening unity, especially to win war against child abuse, illicit drug and Covid-19.

"The government has been taking different measures in addressing these challenges in our society, but concerted efforts are needed for success," Al-Hajj Dr Mwinyi told the Baraza gathering held at the House of Representatives Hall in Wete Pemba. He said that violence against children and women, particularly sexual abuse on children, and use of drugs/trafficking, were still troubling the nation.

"Let's work collectively to make Zanzibar a better place for living. Overcoming the challenges requires our determination along with promoting peace and stability."

Dr Mwinyi thanked the people in Pemba for continuing to maintain peace and unity, adding that the government has been implementing its promise of making the Island a strategic area for investment, saying: "Already there Aare many investors who have shown interest to establish industries in the Cloves Island."

Speaking on the importance of Eid al Adha, the President said that although the government was making preparations to enable pilgrims from Zanzibar to go to Mecca, but unfortunately that could not be achieved since Saudi Arabia imposed travel restrictions on foreign pilgrims due to Covid-19.

However, Al-Haji Mwinyi said, although pilgrimage was not possible this year, a lot can be learnt from the religious teachings linked to Eid festival, such as helping the elderly, the sick, people with disability, and the needy, while also putting emphasis on slaughtering domestic animals for sacrifice.

On his part, Mufti Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume thanked Dr Mwinyi for participating in the slaughtering ceremony, adding that the president led with an example for people to follow.

Before the Baraza, Dr Mwinyi joined the Muslims in the glorious Eid-al Hajj mass prayer held at Mnazi- Mmoja grounds in North Pemba Region.

Among the attendees were the First Vice-President Othman Masoud, Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Zubeir Ali Maulid, and First Lady Mama Mariam Mwinyi.

Equally, Al Hajj Haroun Ali Suleiman - State Minister, Office of the President (Constitution, legal affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance) thanked the people in Pemba for turning out in big numbers to attend both the national prayers and Baraza.

Delivering a speech after concluding the prayer, Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Hilal asked followers to observe the religion teachings for a better life.