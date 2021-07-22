Tanzania: VP to Inaugurate Mega Projects in Mtwara

THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to arrive in Mtwara tomorrow for a five-day official tour in the region, where among others, he is expected to inaugurate various projects.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner Brigadier General Marco Gaguti has announced that among projects to be inaugurated by the Vice-President include the Southern Zone Referral Hospital.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Brigadier General Gaguti said Dk Mpango (pictured) will first attend the mass commemorating of the death of former President Benjamin Mkapa to be held at Lupaso Village, Masasi District in Mtwara.

"After attending the mass, the Vice-President will officiate at the launch and lay a foundation stone at Jide Market at Masasi on Saturday and later on the same day, he will address the public rally in the town," he said.

On Sunday, Dk Mpango will visit Newala District, where he will launch an 800m/- cashew nut industry owned by one of the investors in the district. The plant has the capacity to employ over 300 people.

According to RC Gaguti, the VP will then proceed to Mtwara Mikindani, where he will on Monday lay a foundation stone at the Southern Zone Referral Hospital, being constructed at Mitengo area in Mtwara. The construction of the 15.8bn/- hospital has been completed by 85 per cent.

After laying the foundation stone, the Vice-President will address a public rally at Sabasaba grounds in Mtwara District. The RC appealed to 'wananchi' in Mtwara to come out in large numbers to receive the VP and attend his meetings and other activities scheduled to take place during his visit.

Meanwhile, the RC Gaguti said that his office is well prepared to take all the protection measures against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.