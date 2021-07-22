South Africa: Civil Society Groups Demand State Capture Criminals Be Held to Account

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Swift and decisive action must be taken to remove and hold to account compromised individuals who remain within key state institutions, say civil society organisations.

The Civil Society Working Group on State Capture has called for the accountability of criminals fingered in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry led by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The group says that the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is a direct result of the criminality of the State Capture actors and that not only the rioters and looters needed to face the law, but also those implicated in corruption at the commission.

The organisations say that the capacity of state institutions has already been weakened and that the effect of the looting will have far-reaching effects that go beyond just financial consequences.

Below is the full statement. DM/MC

Show us the receipts!

The recent tragic days of violence in South Africa are, in large part, a legacy of State Capture. The Civil Society Working Group on State Capture (CSWG) calls on state institutions to hold accountable the individuals and groups instrumental in the instigation of violence and looting in KZN, Gauteng and across South Africa. However, we believe it would...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X