South Africa: Civil Society Groups Demand State Capture Criminals Be Held to Account

Swift and decisive action must be taken to remove and hold to account compromised individuals who remain within key state institutions, say civil society organisations.

The Civil Society Working Group on State Capture has called for the accountability of criminals fingered in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry led by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The group says that the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is a direct result of the criminality of the State Capture actors and that not only the rioters and looters needed to face the law, but also those implicated in corruption at the commission.

The organisations say that the capacity of state institutions has already been weakened and that the effect of the looting will have far-reaching effects that go beyond just financial consequences.

Below is the full statement. DM/MC

Show us the receipts!

The recent tragic days of violence in South Africa are, in large part, a legacy of State Capture. The Civil Society Working Group on State Capture (CSWG) calls on state institutions to hold accountable the individuals and groups instrumental in the instigation of violence and looting in KZN, Gauteng and across South Africa. However, we believe it would...