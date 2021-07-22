Nigeria: Gunmen Abducts Bayelsa SSG's 90 Years Old Mother

22 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olusegun Samuel

Unknown gunmen in military fatigue who were suspected to be kidnappers have again abducted the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mr. Kombewie Benson.

According to sources, Mrs. Betinah Benson, who is 90 years old was abducted at about 10p.m. on Tuesday at her old Assembly Quarters residence in Yenagoa, the state capital.

This is the second abduction of the mother of Benson, who was also the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, as she was first kidnapped in January, 2013 and released after some ransom was alleged to have been paid.

Though the family is yet to issue an official statement, but sources close to the SSG alleged that the kidnappers have established contact with the victim's family.

Several attempts to get comments from the SSG proved abortive as he refused take calls or respond to text messages that were sent to him.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command Asinim Butwats, said that police had launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

A statement by the police confirmed that Mrs. Benson was kidnapped on July 20, 2021, at about 23.00 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa.

"The kidnappers, who were dressed in military camouflage, stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.

"The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, C.P. Mike Okoli, and other detectives have visited the scene and investigation is in progress," the statement added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X