Nigeria: Gunmen Abducts Bayelsa SSG's 90 Years Old Mother

Unknown gunmen in military fatigue who were suspected to be kidnappers have again abducted the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mr. Kombewie Benson.

According to sources, Mrs. Betinah Benson, who is 90 years old was abducted at about 10p.m. on Tuesday at her old Assembly Quarters residence in Yenagoa, the state capital.

This is the second abduction of the mother of Benson, who was also the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, as she was first kidnapped in January, 2013 and released after some ransom was alleged to have been paid.

Though the family is yet to issue an official statement, but sources close to the SSG alleged that the kidnappers have established contact with the victim's family.

Several attempts to get comments from the SSG proved abortive as he refused take calls or respond to text messages that were sent to him.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command Asinim Butwats, said that police had launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

A statement by the police confirmed that Mrs. Benson was kidnapped on July 20, 2021, at about 23.00 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa.

"The kidnappers, who were dressed in military camouflage, stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.

"The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, C.P. Mike Okoli, and other detectives have visited the scene and investigation is in progress," the statement added.