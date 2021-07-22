Nigeria: Final Six Battles for Last Time On the Voice Nigeria S3 Stage

22 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

After 17 weeks of electrifying performances, the third season of The Voice Nigeria will be wrapping up on Saturday, July 24, with only six talents. However, only one winner backed by viewers' votes will emerge.

Last week's episode revealed that votes were in favour of Esther, Naomi Mac, KPee, Dapo, Eazzie and Kitay, leaving Anu and Nuel Ayo out of the show.

The last six are the lucky talents to have emerged in the grand finale from a pool of over 14,000 entries that vied for a spot on the most-watched music reality TV show.

Only a few however made it through the blind auditions where talents use their voices to convince coaches to turn their chairs.

Talents who got more than one chair turn had the opportunity to decide the coach to mentor them.

The musical journey of the final talents has seen them survive eliminations from the Knockouts round to the Battles and now the live shows.

But on Saturday when the grand finale holds, the talents will have to throw all in the ring to not only emerge the winner but make the coach the winning coach of the season.

They will have to put into practice all the exceptional mentoring and training the coaches have given them and convince the audience that they have truly grown and improved on their vocals since they entered the competition.

The third season of The Voice Nigeria is sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu and Airtel.

