Kenya: Church Urged to Promote Civic and Voter Education

Regional women representatives of the National Council of Churches of Kenya want the church to take up civic and voter education roles ahead of the 2022 elections.

The leaders, who met in Nakuru, said the church is a crucial stakeholder with existing structures that can be utilised in the dissemination of civic education to members of the public.

Led by Archbishop Betty Onyango of the African Israel Nineveh Church, the clerics noted that it is important for voters to have a clear understanding of their role in governance of the country.

Archbishop Onyango said civic education is one of the key preparations that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should undertake alongside other stakeholders including the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the security agencies to ensure peaceful elections.

She said the NCCK family is prepared to take up the task of preaching peace, tolerance and cohesion in communities as well as delivering voter education.

“On our part we have committed to mobilise the women within the NCCK family to reach out to wives and mothers of aspirants to advocate for peace and sanity before during and after the elections,” said the archbishop.

The leaders, however, cautioned their fellow women against entertaining politicians who incite violence or hatred among the community urging them to fast and pray for the nation.

Pastor Martha Wairimu challenged the women to take active roles in governance by running for elective positions instead of waiting for nominations.

“Women play a key role in nurturing the nation and the women of NCCK are committed to promoting justice, peace and stability in the country,” she said.