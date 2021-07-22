Kenya: Church Urged to Promote Civic and Voter Education

22 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

Regional women representatives of the National Council of Churches of Kenya want the church to take up civic and voter education roles ahead of the 2022 elections.

The leaders, who met in Nakuru, said the church is a crucial stakeholder with existing structures that can be utilised in the dissemination of civic education to members of the public.

Led by Archbishop Betty Onyango of the African Israel Nineveh Church, the clerics noted that it is important for voters to have a clear understanding of their role in governance of the country.

Archbishop Onyango said civic education is one of the key preparations that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should undertake alongside other stakeholders including the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the security agencies to ensure peaceful elections.

She said the NCCK family is prepared to take up the task of preaching peace, tolerance and cohesion in communities as well as delivering voter education.

“On our part we have committed to mobilise the women within the NCCK family to reach out to wives and mothers of aspirants to advocate for peace and sanity before during and after the elections,” said the archbishop.

The leaders, however, cautioned their fellow women against entertaining politicians who incite violence or hatred among the community urging them to fast and pray for the nation.

Pastor Martha Wairimu challenged the women to take active roles in governance by running for elective positions instead of waiting for nominations.

“Women play a key role in nurturing the nation and the women of NCCK are committed to promoting justice, peace and stability in the country,” she said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X