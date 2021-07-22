Kenya: Manhunt for Suspect Who Hurled Explosive Device at Revellers

Police in Isiolo are looking for a suspect who severed another man's genitals after he threw an explosive device into a pub.

The suspect wanted to attack his former girlfriend, who was in the pub at the time of the attack, but he missed his target.

The device landed on a reveller's groin.

Reports indicate that the suspect, who is at large, is an Isiolo-based police officer and intended to settle old scores with the lover who he had reportedly broke up with three months ago.

After the explosive landed on his thighs, the victim, said to be a Kenya Defence Forces soldier, held the grenade firmly to stop it from falling on the floor and exploding but it was rather too late.

The suspect vanished after the incident that happened during the wee hours of Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether the victim was in the company of the targeted woman.

Detectives are investigating the motive of the attack and the type of explosive device used though witnesses told Nation.Africa that it resembled a grenade.

Isiolo police boss George Kariuki said investigation into the incident is underway and that identification was being done to establish if the suspect is a police officer and if the victim is a soldier as alleged.

As of Thursday morning, Mr Kariuki said no person had recorded statement with police but promised to share more details later in the day.

"We are investigating the issue and I will share more details later," Mr Kariuki said on phone.

Among those expected to record their statement with authorities include the targeted woman, the victim and the bar owner.

Police are also investigating why the club was open during curfew hours.