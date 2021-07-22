Africa: Malaria Consortium Highlights Vital Role of Responsive Surveillance Systems in Eliminating Malaria

22 July 2021
Malaria Consortium (London)

In a new perspective paper published in IntechOpen, Malaria Consortium experts outline the importance of surveillance systems that are able to adapt to changing circumstances as a crucial component to achieving resilient and effective systems that support national malaria elimination targets.

Co-authored by Arantxa Roca-Feltrer, Ann-Sophie Stratil and James Tibenderana, the paper is part of a recently published book: Current Topics and Emerging Issues in Malaria Elimination.

"We know that countries that have eliminated malaria - or have nearly done so - have documented significant improvements in their surveillance systems that made it possible to deploy a range of interventions and adapt them to needs over time. This ability to develop adaptive, responsive surveillance and information systems has been consistently reported as a key component of elimination programmes," said Arantxa Roca-Feltrer, Malaria Consortium's Head of Surveillance, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The paper goes on to outline the fundamentals of robust malaria surveillance systems, one that encompasses all steps from the recording and reporting of data to data analysis and presentation, interpretation and evaluation and finally, the dissemination and use of information. A malaria surveillance system is considered functional and responsive when it can produce evidence-based information that is routinely used for planning and decision-making. Adaptive surveillance and information systems undergo continuous improvement cycles that are triggered by the evolving country-specific malaria epidemiological factors as well as changing external factors. This leads to a resilient and robust system capable of responding to all situations and reaching malaria elimination.

Malaria Consortium has been supporting surveillance activities in Africa and Asia since 2009. In particular, providing technical expertise to countries and regional platforms to support the development of smarter, data-informed surveillance strategies that will be key to achieving the World Health Organization's (WHO) target of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 90 percent by 2030.

To read the original of this post on the Malaria Consortium website - including embedded links and any graphic or multimedia resources - please click here>>.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Malaria Consortium. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malaria Consortium

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X