Madagascar: Several Suspects in Custody in Plot to Assassinate Madagascar's President

Authorities in Madagascar have arrested several people they believe were part of a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina.

The attorney general's office issued a statement Thursday saying the suspects were part of a conspiracy to undermine the island nation's security, including "the elimination and neutralization" of a number of people.

The suspects include both foreign nationals and Madagascar-born citizens.

The statement said the investigation is still ongoing.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and AFP.