Madagascar: Several Suspects in Custody in Plot to Assassinate Madagascar's President

Several Suspects in Custody in Plot to Assassinate Madagascar's President

22 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Authorities in Madagascar have arrested several people they believe were part of a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina.

The attorney general's office issued a statement Thursday saying the suspects were part of a conspiracy to undermine the island nation's security, including "the elimination and neutralization" of a number of people.

The suspects include both foreign nationals and Madagascar-born citizens.

The statement said the investigation is still ongoing.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and AFP.

Read the original article on VOA.

