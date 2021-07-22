Madagascar: Several Suspects in Custody in Plot to Assassinate Madagascar's President

Authorities in Madagascar have arrested several people they believe were part of a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina.
The attorney general's office issued a statement Thursday saying the suspects were part of a conspiracy to undermine the island nation's security, including "the elimination and neutralization" of a number of people.
The suspects include both foreign nationals and Madagascar-born citizens.
The statement said the investigation is still ongoing.
Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and AFP.