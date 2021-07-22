Namibia: Michelle Vorster - Overcoming the Odds

MICHELLE Vorster, who will be going to her second Olympics in Tokyo, has overcome huge setbacks to reach the top.

She only started cycling at the age of 35 in 2013 but through sheer determination and will power she made rapid progress to establish herself as one of the continent's best riders.

In 2013, on the spur of the moment, she joined a group of cyclists training for the Cape Argus and the cycling bug immediately caught. She soon started making her mark on the Namibian MTB circuit, winning the women's sub veteran category in 2014, and the Elite women's title the following year.

She represented Namibia for the first time at the 2015 Africa MTB Championships in Rwanda where she made an immediate impact, finishing third behind two South African riders. The event also served as a qualifier for the 2016 Olympics, and although there was initially uncertainty as to whether Namibia had qualified, it was finally confirmed by the UCI (International Cycling Federation) in June 2016, just before Vorster left for Europe to compete in the World Championships.

"The night before I left for Europe, Joan Smit of the Namibia Olympic Committee called me - she was ecstatic saying 'you've got the spot, you've got the Olympic spot. I was so excited, I couldn't sleep that evening," she recalled.

On 20 August 2016, Vorster lined up against the world's top riders in Rio, but had a tough Olympic debut as she was pulled off after falling too far behind the leaders.

Undeterred, Vorster continued to go from strength to strength in Namibia and Africa.

In 2017 Vorster started making her mark against some of the world's top riders.

In March she teamed up with South Africa's Carmen Buchacher at the Cape Epic, and came fifth in the gruelling eight-day stage race, and two months later won the gold medal at the African Championships in Mauritius for the first time.

In July she comfortably won the national championships, beating Irene Steyn by more than 12 minutes, and in October once again teamed up with Buchacher to come third at the Berg & Bush MTB two-day stage race in South Africa.

By 2018 Vorster underlined her dominance on the Namibian MTB scene with a brilliant performance at the National Championships in February. She collided with a car during the race, but despite injuring her shoulder and thumb, showed great courage to continue and win the race in emphatic fashion, finishing more than 15 minutes ahead of Steyn.

In April, Vorster represented Namibia at the Commonwealth Games in Australia where she came eighth in the MTB race, finishing five minutes 35 seconds behind the winner, Annie Last of England, while she came 21st in the cycling road race.

In September, Vorster excelled at the World Championships in Italy when she finished 15th after starting in 67th position on the grid.

She started 2019 off in great style, winning the National MTB Marathon title for the fifth year in a row in February and then two months later clinched a spot for Namibia at the Olympics when she finished fourth at the African MTB Championships in Windhoek. With three South Africans taking the podium spots, Namibia got an Olympic spot as the second country behind South Africa.

Barely two weeks after her triumph, disaster struck when she was hit by a car while practising on the Western Bypass outside Windhoek, and broke her right arm and ankle.

After recuperating, Vorster once again showed great courage and determination to resume her training regime and six months later regained the top spot in Namibia when she won both the MTB and road race at The Namibian Cycle Classic.

In March 2020 Vorster's Namibian dominance continued as she won the National MTB Marathon Championships for the sixth year in a row, beating Courtney Liebenberg by nearly 20 minutes, while she also won the National XC Championships, the Tour de Windhoek two-day stage race and the Namibian Cycle Classic.

In 2021 Vorster emigrated with her family to New Zealand, but continued to make her mark, winning the Karapoti Classic in May, while she came 19th and 20th at two French Cup races in June against Europe's top riders.

Vorster will compete in the Women's MTB Cross Country race on Tuesday, 27 July.