Namibia: Nored Plagued By Illegal Connections

22 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE illegal connection of electricity continues to be an ongoing concern for the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NoRED) despite measures in place to fine culprits with a steep N$9 000.

NoRED is mandated to supply and distribute electricity to the central-north and north-western, as well as Kavango East and West and Zambezi regions.

NoRED's chief executive officer, Fillemon Nakashole, says as a result, the power supplier planned to conduct a meter survey, but it had to be put on hold due to Covid-19.

Nakashole says although all the regions NoRED supplies power to had incidents of electricity theft through illegal connections, Opuwo in the Kunene region has had the highest number of cases.

This was revealed by investigations conducted by the company.

"Electricity thieving appears in various forms, such as meter tampering, the selling of illegal prepaid vouchers, and illegal electricity connections," he says.

"This situation increases operational costs and is also unsafe for those committing the crimes and for NoRED's staff members, who work on the installation of electricity," Nakashole says.

"The illegal connection situation continues. However, on a positive note, the company has apprehended several culprits who have indulged in such illegal activity. We are currently working on an intervention plan to ensure zero bypass connections across all our areas of operations.

"We are therefore appealing to all our stakeholders to assist NoRED against this chronic disease by reporting such incidents," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X