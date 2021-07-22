Namibia: NSFAF Salaries 'Abnormal' - Nekongo

22 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

SWAPO Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo says the government must find a way to restructure the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) and re-evaluate the exorbitant salaries paid to some of the top officials.

Nekongo said the NSFAF's current salary structure does not make sense as the institution is not a profit making entity.

"NSFAF's salary structure is abnormal in our view. Money that is meant to go to the students is being wasted by just paying people. There is not much that is being done at NSFAF by those people, apart from just filling in papers. The institution does not even contribute 50 cent to the state coffers, therefore those salaries are not justified," he said.

Nekongo made these remarks at a media event held in Windhoek on Thursday.

He particularly questioned the decision of the Labour Court to reinstate and award suspended chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete more than N$2,6 million in lost income.

"Paying someone at NSFAF more than N$2 million is like taking away opportunities for about 29 young people who could have been funded to go study," Nekongo said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X