Namibia: NSFAF Salaries 'Abnormal' - Nekongo

SWAPO Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo says the government must find a way to restructure the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) and re-evaluate the exorbitant salaries paid to some of the top officials.

Nekongo said the NSFAF's current salary structure does not make sense as the institution is not a profit making entity.

"NSFAF's salary structure is abnormal in our view. Money that is meant to go to the students is being wasted by just paying people. There is not much that is being done at NSFAF by those people, apart from just filling in papers. The institution does not even contribute 50 cent to the state coffers, therefore those salaries are not justified," he said.

Nekongo made these remarks at a media event held in Windhoek on Thursday.

He particularly questioned the decision of the Labour Court to reinstate and award suspended chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete more than N$2,6 million in lost income.

"Paying someone at NSFAF more than N$2 million is like taking away opportunities for about 29 young people who could have been funded to go study," Nekongo said.