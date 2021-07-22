Liberia: Yekeh Kolubah - 'I'm Going to Get My Benefits'

Opposition Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah says he is going to get his accrued benefits based on Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe's ordered.

The controversial lawmaker emphasized that he had been told by the Justice in Chambers that he should go and make the attempt to get his benefits from the House of Representatives or return to the court if the House denies him his.

By Winston W. Parley"And the court agreed. So I'm going to get my benefits. If they refuse to give my benefits, I'm coming here," Mr. Kolubah told reporters outside the court Wednesday, 21 July after appearing for the hearing of his complaint against his colleagues.

"They blocked my account for two months, they got to give it. If they don't give it, the court will compel them to give it, that's what the lawyer said. And the lawyer said I should get all my benefits," Mr. Koluabh added.

After the hearing, Mr. Kolubah questioned his colleagues' absence from court, saying "I finished beating them again then they sent [a] lawyer."

"You think I'm going to disrespect this court? I'm going to respect this court because this is the only place that's respected in the whole of Liberia. Do you think that House is respected? That whole place is not respected. We have lost credibility," Kolubah added.

In March this year, the House of Representatives suspended Mr. Kolubah for ranting insults at President George Manneh Weah.

The House's decision suspending Kolubah for 30 days from session without pay followed a report by the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration on a complaint filed before the House by Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, a ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker, alleging Kolubah's constant use of abusive languages against President Weah.

But Rep. Yekeh filed a petition for prohibition before the Justice -in - Chambers at the Supreme Court, claiming that the House Plenary's action contravened the Constitution and the rules and procedures governing the Legislature.

He asked the court to mandate the leadership of the House of Representatives to lift the suspension.

Ahead of the hearing which was scheduled for Wednesday, 21 July before the Justice -in - Chambers, the House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday, 20 July lifted its suspension imposed on Mr. Kolubah.

But Yekeh insisted that he would not honor the communication coming from the House of Representatives until he gets the ruling from Justice Nagbe.

In a communication signed by the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mildred N. Siryon, the House stated that the rights and privileges of Representative Kolubah to receive his salaries and benefits are also restored.