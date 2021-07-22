Africa: Over 160,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

Covid-19 vaccine at the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility at Gqeberha in the Eastern Province, South Africa in March 2021.

As of July 22 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,332,714 while over 40,948,411 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 160,715 and 5,541,377 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,327,472 and 68,192 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (566,356), Tunisia (555,997), Egypt (283,862), Ethiopia (277,959), Libya (227,433) and Kenya (194,310).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

