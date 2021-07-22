South Africa: Dry Run for Disaster - Small-Scale Farmers Battle for Survival in Drought-Crippled Rural Eastern Cape

analysis

As dams run dry in Amathole District Municipality, farmers are in a desperate struggle to keep their livestock alive, while also facing stock theft and high feed costs.

Xolisa Bomela is a small-scale sheep farmer in the deep rural Nteshe village of Nqamakhwe in Mnquma municipality in the Eastern Cape. He wakes up early every day to feed his livestock before releasing the animals on to the overgrazed land in his village.

Ten years of drought in parts of Amathole District Municipality (ADM) have cost Bomela R785,000. From 2010 until today, Bomela has lost R270,000 through the deaths of his cattle, sheep and goats, including calves, lambs and kids. He has spent R440,000 on feed and has lost R75,000 through theft of his cattle, sheep and wool.

Xolisa Bomela, a sheep farmer from Nteshe village in Nqamakhwe in Eastern Cape, feeding his flock. (Photo: Supplied)

Bomela is one of many livestock farmers in the Mnquma, Raymond Mhlaba and Mbashe municipalities who have been affected by the severe drought which has left dams and taps dry in parts of ADM since 2015.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Bomela said there are simply no grazing lands left in his village. "We have decided...