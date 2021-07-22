South Africa: Increase in Bus Service Brings Relief to Thousands of Cape Passengers

21 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the company was operating about 50% of its buses on Wednesday morning and by Wednesday night hoped to reach above 60%.

If the taxi violence continues, thousands of learners will be left stranded when schools reopen on Monday, 26 July.

This was a fear expressed on Wednesday by Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Learners have been at home for the past four weeks after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 27 June that South Africa was moving to Level 4 lockdown.

Hammond said the department was monitoring unrest in the taxi industry and its effects on public transport.

"Our schools will reopen next week. However, if public transport continues to be affected, learners and some educators will be affected, especially learners who attend what we call commuter schools.

"This is extremely sad and concerning and we hope that it will be resolved soon so that our children can continue learning," said Hammond.

Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been locked in a taxi war for the past week, with more than 80 people killed in shootings since the beginning of the year.

The wave of violence has wreaked havoc...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

