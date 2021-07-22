South Africa: ANC Set to Take a Broom to Its Own House When Party Leaders Meet On Monday

analysis

As the government centralises in the Presidency its communications on the recent looting and vandalism in KZN and Gauteng, the ANC looks set to step up its internal 'clean-up' campaign when its leaders meet on Monday.

ANC leaders will hold a special extended National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Monday where the party is expected to continue its own, internal "clean-up" campaign after its infighting spilt over and brought numerous communities in at least two provinces to a standstill.

The specifics of the meeting have not been communicated widely as yet, and party spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to a request for comment, but two insiders confirmed that it is set to happen.

It is also not clear what will be on the agenda, but further disciplinary charges that could lead to the expulsion of its suspended Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, have been in the pipeline.

The party's Integrity Commission last week also discussed reports of impropriety and allegations of corruption against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize related to a communications tender given to Digital Vibes. The commission will soon have to report back to the party on the matter, especially since the Special Investigating Unit has concluded its report.

