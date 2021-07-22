South Africa: Dear White SA Commentariat - Put Away Your Outrage and Try to Imagine Being Black and Impoverished

opinion

Even though we have all been let down badly by our government, suffered at the hands of corruption and widespread incompetence, context is important. This is Africa. And Africa has suffered at the hands of white people. That is a fact.

Dear white South African journalists, commentators and politicians:

On Friday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu (who, incidentally, would probably prefer us to use his traditional name, Nyiko) issued a warning. He did so during a meeting of the National Assembly ad hoc committee preparing legislation to amend section 25 of the Constitution. As everyone knows, the purpose of the exercise is to explicitly provide for expropriation with nil compensation for land reform purposes in certain circumstances. Which is not what this letter is about.

As has been widely reported in media coverage of the DA's statement on Shivambu's remarks, he warned that what happened last week will "look like a picnic" if the ANC continues to ignore EFF proposals for land reform. The threat was unfortunate, but it was underpinned by three unpalatable facts. Most South Africans are poor; most poor South Africans are black; and many poor black South Africans are angry. Shivambu and his party are not...