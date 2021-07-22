South Africa: June Consumer Inflation Retreats From May's 30-Month High to 4.9 Percent - Stats SA

analysis

Consumer inflation slowed to 4.9% in June from May's 30-month high of 5.2%, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday. This will help cement the case for the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to hold rates steady this week. But food and fuel inflation remain elevated, pointing to price pressures which the recent wave of looting could accelerate.

The 4.9% was broadly in line with economists' expectations and comes ahead of the interest rate decision by Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday. The MPC is seen holding its repo rate steady at 3.5% and inflation remains well within its mandated 3% to 6% target range.

Demand pressures remain weak in an economy with a jobless rate over 40% based on its widest definition. And inflation is seen moderating further this year.

"In line with our expectations, headline inflation has started slowing, reflecting diminishing base effects that affected April and May outcomes. We expect headline inflation to trend even lower for the remainder of this year - ending 2021 closer to the 4.5% midpoint of Sarb's 3% to 6% inflation target range," FNB economist Koketso Mano said in a note on the data.

Still, there are some pressures...