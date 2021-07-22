Gambia: Gunjur Independent Athletic Academy Athletics Competition Slated for Wednesday

22 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021 Gunjur Athletic Academy athletics competition is slated for Wednesday 21 July 2021 at the Gunjur Kajabang Football Field.

The championship is expected to bring together athletes from Gunjur and its environs for the annual athletics competition.

The competition attracts spectators from Kombo South and other parts of the country for the yearly athletics championship.

Gunjur Independent Athletic Academy use the annual competition to scout good athletes ahead of the national athletics championship.

