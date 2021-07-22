Gambia: The American People Donate 304,000 Vaccine Doses to the Gambia

As President Joseph R. Biden committed earlier this year, vaccines donated by the American people have arrived in The Gambia. On July 20, 151,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-shot vaccine donated by the United States government arrived in The Gambia, the first tranche in an initial donation of over 304,000 doses. This single-dose vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness from the COVID-19 virus. We are pleased to partner with the African Union, COVAX, WHO, and UNICEF to support theStatement by Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Mandela Day 18 July 2021 Gambian government's vaccination efforts led by the Ministry of Health. Sharing these vaccines serves as example of the importance of the longstanding ties between the Gambian and American governments and people.

These are the same safe and effective vaccines that have saved countless lives in the United States. This donation will help protect the Gambian people from the ravages of COVID-19. Given the recent dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 tests, serious illness, and death, this donation comes at a critical time for The Gambia.

"This delivery is only the beginning. We will continue to donate vaccine supply, as it is available to us, and we will soon begin delivering on our contribution of 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution by COVAX to countries around the world, including The Gambia. Only by working together - and by getting vaccinated! - can we combat and end the COVID pandemic," said U.S. Ambassador R. Carl Paschall.

These vaccine doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's global efforts commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world and are on top of the $2 billion provided by the United States to COVAX in April to buy vaccines for distribution. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.