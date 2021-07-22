Gambia: Pap Saine Pays Homage to Deyda Hydara in Receiving 'Most Respected Media CEO' Awards

22 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The awards ceremony of the Business Executive Magazine was held at the classic Hyatt Regency Height Hotel, Dubai on Saturday 17 July 2021. A gathering of African business executives, diplomats, bankers, investors and top media executives flaunted their best African Khaftans as official dress code for the evening.

Africa's Most Respected Media CEO, Mr. Pap Saine, was chauffeured in a limousine from the hotel reception to the event grounds. It is about 25 minutes drive to the venue, where he joined other dignitaries around the world to raise glasses for his 51 years achievement in the media.

On days like these, Mr. Saine does not forget to remember his childhood friend, Deyda Hydara, whose mission as a pro-democracy journalist was cut short by an assassin's bullet in 2004. So he used the occasion to pay homage to his co-publisher:

"My partner and brother was killed on the 16 December 2004 because he was fighting injustice and spoke for the voiceless. The former regime of Yahya Jammeh saw him as a threat and ordered his 'junglers' to kill him. But I will continue his legacy with my able staff and his family," he told the ceremony, attended by over 500 dignitaries.

The Business Executive Magazine is a Ghana Based monthly publication with a circulation of one million readers around the world. The event was initially scheduled to be hosted in Addis Ababa but due to the ongoing war with Eritrea, coupled with the fact that many African countries are going through the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai became the obvious option. Also, many African countries are enforcing travel restrictions during this period.Sidiya Bayo calls for a cabinet reshuffle

Besides the killing of his friend by Junglers, Mr. Saine himself suffered several arrests, detention and harassment by the regime of Yahya Jammeh, he told the ceremony. He nonetheless remained steadfast against such odds and continued to uphold the torch of freedom and democracy as their paper's motto promised.

Now it has come to 51 years of service to the media, an experience spanning both print and electronic work. He has been the longest serving stringer for Reuters news agency in West and Central Africa (45 years now).

Mr. Saine thanked the organisers for recognising his work for the past 51 years. He recognised and commended the Barrow government for ensuring that freedom of expression is upheld in The Gambia today, for the media to operate with no censorship, killing or burning of media houses as it obtained before.

"I Appeal to African governments and the business community to assist the press and do business with them. We should fight injustice, promote good governance and be objective in our reporting," he said.

There are other awards dedicated to some African companies doing well on the continent.

Kebba Sama Dampha, first secretary at Gambian Embassy of the United Arab Emirates handed over the award to Mr. Saine as "Africa's Most Respected Media CEO" awardee.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X